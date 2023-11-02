Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat surrounded by sea of fans on his 58th birthday | VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 years old today, November 2.

The wait is finally over. November 2, popularly known as the SRK Day, has finally arrived. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan started gathering around Mannat on Wednesday evening, to get a glimpse of their favourite star on his special day. SRK didn't disappoint his fans and greeted them at midnight. Several videos and pictures of the actor greeting fans from the boundary wall of Mannat are doing rounds already on the internet. Check out some of the viral videos from outside and inside of the popular Mannat residence, shared by several fan pages of Shah Rukh on social media.

In the viral videos, the Jawan star can be seen wearing a casual round-neck black t-shirt with camouflage cargo. He completed his looks with aviator sunglasses and a cap.

Another video that is circulating online showcases the sea of fans surrounding Mannat to wish SRK on a special day. After greeting fans at midnight, SRK took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to thank his fans for the love and also informed them that he will again meet them onscreen and offscreen (possibly via the Dunki trailer) the next morning. In his post, he wrote, ''It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it.''

Shah Rukh Khan on work front

After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, all eyes are on Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film marks the first collaboration of SRK with both director and Taapsee Pannu. The film will be SRK's third offering of 2023 and is expected to perform similar to his previous two releases of the year.

