Jurassic World Dominion on Prime Video: Chris Pratt starrer dinosaur film to stream soon, know who can watch

Jurassic World Dominion on Prime Video, know details

"Jurassic World: Dominion", the third instalment in the "Jurassic Park" sequel trilogy, will be available for streaming on Prime Video from October 17. Led by an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill, the film was released globally in June this year.

The official Twitter handle of Prime Video India shared the news on Monday. "Brace yourselves for the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era.

Clear your calendar already for the #JurassicWorldOnPrime coming Oct 17," Prime Video tweeted.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, "Jurassic World Dominion" is a follow-up to 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Jurassic World" (2015).

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt will be seen as the voice-over artist for the upcoming Super Mario Bros film, where he will the titular character. A teaser trailer of the upcoming Hollywood feature was released recently and has been drawing a positive response from the fans.

There's been much internet discussion over Pratt's casting in the animated film as the Italian plumber despite his non-Italian background, with critics expressing concern that his accent could potentially be offensive.

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of and can't wait for people to see and hear," Pratt said.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. It will hit theatres next April. Rounding out the cast are Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Fred Armisen and Sebastian Maniscalco.

