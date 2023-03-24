Jubilee trailer OUT: Vikramditya Motwane's drama takes back to early years of Bollywood | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jubilee poster

Get ready to travel back in time with the much-anticipated web series Jubilee. The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and created by Soumik Senalong with Motwane. With screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal, the series features a phenomenal ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

Set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love. Part One (Episodes one to five) will stream from April 7 and Part 2 (Episodes six to 10) will release the following week April 14.

Jubilee has echoes of Bollywood's early past, especially with its history with Bombay Talkies and Devika Rani. Set in 1947 Bombay, the newly independent nation is captivated by the stars of the silver screen. The impressive period drama is grand in scale, which can be seen in its production design and costumes. There seem to be some original songs created for the series as well by the ace music composer Amit Trivedi.

Talking about the series, director Vikramaditya shared, “Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell. While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We’ve painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done.”'

