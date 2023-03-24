Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 67; Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn & others pay tributes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pradeep Sarkar

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for making films like Parineeta, Helicopter Eela and Mardaani, passed away aged 67. Director Hansal Mehta confirmed the same via a tweet. Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Hansal shared a picture of and wrote "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP. He passed away at the age at 3.30 am on March 24. Funeral arrangements have been made at a crematorium in Santacruz for 4 pm today.

Ajay Devgn condoled Sarkar's demise and wrote, "The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

Actress Neetu Chandra, who was very close to Pradeep Sarkar and his sister Madhuri, tweeted, "Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsrkar dada. I started my career with him. He had an aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta #lagachunrimeindaag to a no. Of movies. Dada, you will be be missed. #RestInPeace."

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!"

Several other members of the film industry also took to social media to grieve the director's sudden passing.

Pradeep made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 'Parineeta'. Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt played pivotal characters in the film. His last directorial on the big screen was 'Helicopter Eela' starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the lead roles. He has worked with Rani Mukerji in Mardaani and Vidya Balan with Parineeti. The late filmmaker has always presented women-oriented films beautifully.

Pradeep has also directed 'Laga Chunari Mein Daag' starring Rani, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, 'Lafangey Parindey' featuring Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh. He has directed web series namely, 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala', 'Forbidden Love', and 'Arranged Marriage.'

