HanuMan to hit another OTT platform, Teja Sajja starrer will be available in THESE languages

Hanuman, which has achieved the title of the first blockbuster of the year 2024, is making waves on OTT after theaters. Till now a large number of people have watched the Hindi version of this film on Jio Cinema. At the same time, this film is also being streamed in Telugu language on ZEE5. Meanwhile, a new update has come regarding the film. Disney+Hotstar has announced that it has purchased the streaming rights for the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Teja Sajja's superhit film HanuMan. The OTT platform confirmed the news by sharing a post on its X account.

HanuMan OTT release

Fans were eagerly waiting for Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan's release in other southern languages. Seeing this curiosity of the fans, the makers have now given them a big gift and have decided to release this film in other South languages on OTT. Disney+Hotstar has announced that it has purchased the streaming rights for the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of Hanuman. It has been informed from the official social media handle of the OTT platform that the film will be streamed from April 5, 2024. After this announcement, this film can now be seen on three OTT platforms.

HanuMan made huge money at the box office

The film HanuMan made huge money at the box office. The film, starring Teja Sajja, was directed by Prashant Verma. The film had collected Rs 200.32 crore at the ticket window. This film earned Rs 52.08 crore only in Hindi language. Moreover, seeing the success of this film, Prashant Verma had announced the sequel. On the day of Ayodhya's Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the filmmaker took to his X account to share the news of the HanuMan sequel. The film is titled Jai Hanuman.

