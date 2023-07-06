Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' to have its world digital premier on ShemarooMe soon | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shubh Yatra

Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' will have its world digital premiere today. July 6, on ShemarooMe. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini, the film is led by Malhar Thakar. Shubh Yatra boasts an ensemble cast of M Monal Gajjar, Darshan Jariwala, Hitu Kanodia, Archan Trivedi, Hemin Trivedi, Magan Luhar, Sunil Vishrani, Jay Bhatt. The film takes a humorous and subtle approach to the craze among Gujaratis to fulfill their ‘US Dream,’ and sheds light on the desire for a better life abroad and the challenges faced by individuals resorting to illegal means. The film masterfully blends humour, drama, and family values.

An unforgettable family entertainer, the film delivers a concoction of side-splitting laughter, heart-warming moments, and mind-boggling plot twists.

About Shubh Yatra

Shubh Yatra features Mohan Patel (Malhar Thakar) and his friend Hardik Patel (Hemin Trivedi), two small-town residents facing the burden of debt after their milk business fails.

Talking about Shubh Yatra’s world digital premiere, Malhar Thakar said, “Shubh Yatra is not just a film, it’s a reflection of every common man’s story, the dream to go abroad, make money, and lead a better life. It was an incredible experience for me to step into Mohan Patel’s shoes and portray his struggles, his hopes, and his undying spirit to reach the land of opportunities, USA. The journey was filled with laughter, and unexpected twists, leaving us all wondering if Mohan would make it or not. But that’s the beauty of storytelling – it keeps you hooked till the end. And now, as the film premieres on ShemarooMe, I couldn’t be happier to share this heartfelt tale with audiences in every nook and corner of the world.”

Expressing her gratitude, Monal Gajjar added, "Being a part of ‘Shubh Yatra’ gave me an opportunity to play a fearless journalist uncovering a deportation scam and standing up for truth. My character, Saraswati, brings an exciting dimension to the narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. While I can’t reveal too much, I can assure you that the film is a thrilling roller coaster ride of truth and intrigue. I’m delighted that ‘Shubh Yatra’ is finally premiering on ShemarooMe, allowing viewers to embark on this exhilarating adventure with us."

