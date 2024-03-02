Diljit-Parineeti's Chamkila: Here's how 27 Club's brightest star Amar Singh Chamkila's film was shot

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Here's how 27 Club's brightest star Amar Singh Chamkila's film was shot

If you have watched Amazon Prime's series 'Jubilee', you must by now be aware of how have seen how film songs were recorded during the shooting itself, initially. The artists themselves used to sing songs while shooting. Director Imtiaz Ali has repeated this experiment in his next film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. But do you know that Amar Singh Chamkila is one of the brightest stars of 27 Club?

What is 27 club?

Among music lovers, this club is known for those musical personalities who shined like comets in the sky of music. But they left us at the age of just 27 to join the tune of God. India's famous music star Amar Singh Chamkila is also included in this 27 club along with Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Amy White House.

Live recording of songs while shooting was done in Diljit starrer

In the film Amar Singh Chamkila, scenes of Parineeti and Diljit performing in the village as Amarjot and Chamkila were recorded with the actors during the shooting. The film's producer Mohit Choudhary, director Imtiaz Ali, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and composer AR Rahman had a long discussion about this. With the help of sound design experts, the entire team prepared to record the Akhara songs live during the shooting of the film and retained only those songs in the film that were recorded with the musicians during the shooting.

There is another specialty of the film Amar Singh Chamkila. After nine years, the trio of director Imtiaz Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil have come together to give music for a film. Award-winning singer Mohit Chauhan has also joined the band in this film. They all last came together for Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar. Not only this, there are six original Hindi songs in the film, that Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have sung. And, these are the songs that were recorded live during the shooting instead of being recorded in a studio.

The record of selling most songs is in the name of Amar Singh Chamkila

In the 80s, the biggest music star of Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila achieved such fame that no one could compete with him. He may have lost his life due to bullets, but no one could stop his path of becoming a shining sun. Chamkila sold the maximum number of songs in the Punjabi music world at that time. Thousands of people used to gather in Chamkila's programs to listen to him and his wife Amarjot. These were called Akharas in the local language, and the music of those Akharas will be heard once again in the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. This film is going to be released on Netflix on April 12.

