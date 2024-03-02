Crew: Naina song's teaser released, netizens hail Kriti Sanon's killer looks | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Crew's first song Naina's teaser released

Crew is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film will add a touch of glamor with the powerful performances of three top actors Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. Recently Crew's teaser was released was was received well by the audience. Now the makers of the film have planned to release the first song of 'Crew' to increase the excitement of the audience. Today the makers released the teaser of the first song of the film.

Kriti's blast in Naina

The title of the first song of the film is 'Naina'. Kriti Sanon is seen in the teaser of this song. She shared the teaser of the song Naina today on Saturday, March 2 on her Instagram. While sharing the video, she showed a glimpse of the song, which will be released on March 4. In the teaser video of the song, Kriti Sanon looks very bold in a white dress, while she flaunts her curves.

The song will be released on this day

While sharing the video, Kriti wrote in the caption, "It doesn’t get hotter than this. Iss 'Naina' ka kya kehna! #NainaSong arriving March 4th #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29." This song of the film is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. Badshah has also added his rap track. Now the audience is also waiting for the release of the song filmed on Tabu and Kareena Kapoor.

Crew will release on March 29

Talking about the story of 'The Crew', this film is a heist-based drama, in which Diljit Dosanjh is also in the lead role along with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. Kapil Sharma will also have a cameo role in the film. This film has been produced jointly by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Before this, both of them had made the film 'Veere Di Wedding'. Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Rhea Kapoor. The film is ready to hit the theaters on March 29, 2024.

