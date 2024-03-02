Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 party: Malaika Arora dances on Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ankita-Vicky spotted | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Malaika Arora dances on Chaiyya Chaiyya at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 success party

The Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the popular reality shows on the small screen. Today is the grand finale of the show, the shooting of which has already been completed. Recently, the judges, anchors, and contestants of the show came together for a wrap-up party. For those who don't know, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Farah Khan. This season, which started in November 2023, was quite successful. In such a situation, celebration is warranted. A grand party was organised at Farah's Mumbai residence after the wrap-up of the show.

Malaika's dance video goes viral

Farah Khan has shared the video of the wrap-up party of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on her Instagram account. Along with this, Farah wrote in the caption, "The judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa know very well how to rock a party. The contestants are also of the same opinion. What a wonderful farewell to a very special season." Malaika Arora can be is seen dancing to her chartbuster song Chaiyya Chaiyya along with Shoaib Ibrahim and other contestants. Malaika caught everyone's attention with her dance. After this, everyone can also be seen on Simmba song Aankh Marey. Malaika looked stunning in a black shimmery co-ord set.

Watch the video here:

When is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale?

The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is on Saturday (March 3, 2024) evening. There will be a battle for the trophy between the top 5 Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Dhanashree Verma, and Shriram Chandra. It is being said that Manisha, Shoaib, and Adrija will be in the top 3, while the winner will be former Bigg Boss contestant Manisha Rani. However, the name of the winner will be announced in the grand finale only.

