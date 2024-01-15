Did you know Sushmita Sen bagged 'Arya' after THIS actor rejected it in first place?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sushmita Sen got 'Arya' after THIS actor rejected it!

Raveena Tandon is one of the best actresses of Bollywood. She did not only ruled the hearts during her early days but is still doing wonders on the big and OTT screens. The actor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming web series, Hotstar Specials Karmma Calling. Currently, she's busy promoting this series and meanwhile, the actress has made a shocking revelation.

Raveena Tandon had rejected 'Arya'

Raveena Tandon said that Sushmita Sen's popular web series Arya was first offered to her but she refused to do it. Raveena Tandon has recently told that in an interview given to Hindustan Times, she had refused to do Ram Madhavan's Arya. Explaining the reason behind this, the actress said, "The script was quite good but I wanted to do something that my audience had never seen me do. That's why I chose Aaranyak for my digital debut."

During this conversation, Raveena also tagged herself as a greedy actress. She said that she wants to do every project that comes her way but she could not do Arya. Raveena further revealed that she wants to work with Ram and Nikhil. "I am really looking forward to working with Ram. Well, I had explained to Ram the reason for not doing Arya and he understood," said the actor.

Raveena Tondon on Karmma Calling

In this interview, Raveena talked about her upcoming web series Karma Calling. She said that she was working with Ruchi after two unsuccessful attempts. She also recalled not doing Ruchi's first two shows and said that she had not been able to do Ruchi's show Hundred earlier also.

Let us tell you that the trailer of Raveena Tandon's web series has been released recently, which the audience liked a lot. Now the fans are eagerly waiting for this series of the actress. A very different and powerful role of Raveena will be seen in this series. This series will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 26.