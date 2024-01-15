The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's next with Raashi Khanna will release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's next with Raashi Khanna

The makers of The Sabarmati Report have finally made the official announcement of the film. The thriller is based on the real-life incident of 2002 The Sabarmati Express fire that not only consumed Gujarat but also shook the nation. The film being produced by Ekta Kapoor has 12th Fail famed actor Vikrant Massey in the lead role. And he'll be sharing screen space with Farzi actor Raashi Khanna for the first time. This film will also mark her Hindi debut in a film. The Sabarmati Report is set to release on May 3, 2024 in cinemas.

The makers of The Sabarmati Report have shared an announcement video of the film. And have also revealed it's release date. "Get ready to unfold the history with an untold story - The Sabarmati Report - a riveting journey into the 2002 incident that left an indelible mark on the entire nation! In cinemas on 3rd May 2024," read the caption.

Watch the announcement video here:

Star cast and makers of The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey, Rasshi Khanna and Jawan actor Riddi Dogra will be seen in the lead roles of the film. Ranjan Chndel is directing the film and Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan are co-producing the film.

The Sabarmati Report is based on 2002 Sabarmati Express fire

Godhra in Gujarat was once known by the name of Mahatma Gandhi. Since 2002, the city has been identified with the Godhra incident and Gujarat riots. This is a stain on the city that may never be erased. 21 years have passed since the incident, but the wounds of the people affected by the Godhra incident and Gujarat riots have not healed to date. Vikrant Massey's film is based on this real life incident.

For the unversed, on February 27, 2002, a bogie of the Sabarmati Express train leaving from Godhra station in Gujarat was set on fire by a frenzied mob. In this incident, 59 people returning from Ayodhya were killed, after which riots broke out across Gujarat. An FIR was registered against 1500 people in the Godhra incident. After this incident, communal violence broke out across Gujarat and there was a huge loss of life and property. According to government figures, 1200 people died in the riots.

Also Read: 'Keep space for Deepika....', Siddharth Anand smashes feud rumours with a sweet speech for DP