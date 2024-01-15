'Keep space for Deepika....', Siddharth Anand smashes feud rumours with a sweet speech for DP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Siddharth Anand smashes feud rumours with Deepika Padukone

Pathaan and Fighter director Siddharth Anand was under a lot of scanners for a rumoured feud with Global actor Deepika Padukone. Reports suggested that DP was upset with Anand due to less screen space than Hrithik in Fighter. When Deepika did not attend the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai then these rumors had almost turned into reality, until Siddharth made a sweet speech for Deepika and said that he missed her at the Fighter Trailer launch.

At the end of the launch, the entire star cast of the film and the makers were posing for photographs. Anand then asked Paps to stop and asked the actors to move a bit. "We need to keep space for Deepika, we are missing her, and Deepu we love you," said the Fighter director.

Watch the video here:

With this Siddharth Anand has also squashed the rift rumours. Even Deepika took to her Instagram story to post that the reason for her to miss the Fighter trailer launch is her bad health and not the tiff. "Will miss my squadron. Good luck team #Fighter", read DP's Insta story. The actor also posted several unwell emoticons, which meant that it was her health that made her miss the trailer launch.

Moreover, Fighter is Deepika's third film with director Sidharth Anand. Before this film, Deepika had also worked with Anand in 2023's Pathaan and Bachna Ae Haseena, that released in 2008. If the rift rumours are true then, a very long Bollywood friendship might come to an end.

For the unversed, Fighter is being released in worldwide theaters on January 25. Siddharth Anand's Fighter is one of the most awaited movies of the year 2024 starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.