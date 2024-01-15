TV actor Surbhi Chandna announces wedding with long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma in style

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surabhi Chandna announces wedding with BF Karan Sharma

​TV actor Surbhi Chandna has finally announced her wedding with her long-time boyfriend and businessman Karan Sharma. Their wedding rumours have been going on for quite some time now. But finally, the couple has made an official declaration about the same. For the unversed, Chandna is best known for her work in Star Plus' longtime running show Ishqbaaz and Ekta Kapoor's Naagin.

Karan and Surbhi are dating for 13 years

Surbhi has been dating Karan for 13 years now had met him when she first came to Mumbai. Since then Karan has been a support for the actor since her struggling and success days. Now the couple has decided to take their relationship further by putting a ring to it. And they announced their wedding in style too. For those who know Karan, must be aware that he's a big dog lover, and in the photo shared by Surbhi they can be seen sitting next to Karan's pet dog. Moreover, there's a board kept next to it, which read, "My humans are getting married."

"Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now #Estd2010," reads the caption.

See the post here:

Fans and TV actors are elated with the news. And Surbhi's comment section is filled with heart emoticons. Mahi Vijj to Karan Grover, etc., several celebrities have congratulated the actor.

Last one from Ishqbaaz gang to get married

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna is the last one from Ishqbaaz gang to get married. The show featured Nakuul Mehta as Shivaay Singh Oberoi, Surbhi Chandna as Anika, Kunal Jaisingh as Omkara Singh Oberoi, Shrenu Parikh as Gauri Kumari Sharma and Mansi Srivastava as Bhavya Singh Omkara. The actors have maintaine their friendship outside the show too and are often seen spending time together. All the lead cast has been married, Shrenu being the latest one. And now it will be interesting to see how the entire starcast of Ishqbaaz will be celebrating Chandna's big day.