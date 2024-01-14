Ishaqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandana 'accuses' airline of mentally torturing her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Surbhi Chandana

Television actress Surbhi Chandna who is best known for her roles in Ishaqbaaz and Naagin has accused airline company Vistara of mental harassment. The actress took to social media to share her harrowing experience. She also said that, her priority luggage was misplaced and a ground staff misbehaved with her at Mumbai airport..

She wrote The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara... A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. they have wasted the entire day and i still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or not.. false promises by the incompetent staff and horrible delays by the airline”. Due to this, the airline gave a quick response and sought her booking details to address the issue.

They wrote, “Hi Ms Chandna, we are concerned to learn of your dissatisfaction. Please assist us with your booking details and a convenient time to connect via DM and we will have this addressed at the earliest. Thanks - Gauri”.

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandana will reportedly get married to the businessman Karan Sharma, whom she has been dating for 13 years and will be taking this relationship to the next level. The couple is expected to tie the knot in March this year. Surbhi Chandana has worked in several shows including Sherdil Shergill, Sanjivani, Dil Boley Oberoi and Qubool Hai among others.

