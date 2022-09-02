Cuttputlli Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar cop drama gets a thumbs up, netizens call it a 'masterpiece'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANOHAR7VISHNOI Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli

Cuttputlli Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar starrer released on Disney + Hotstar. Helmed by Ranjit Tewari, the cop thriller is an intense drama that has managed to glue the audience to the seats with impressive performances and cast. In the movie, Akshay plays the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Also starring Sargun Mehta and Rakul Preet Singh, the Cuttputlli has got a thumbs up from the audience.

Some have termed Cuttputlli a 'masterpiece' while others said that the film is better than the original one. For the unversed, Cuttputlli is a remake of South's 2018-released Ratsasan.

One of the social media users wrote, "What a movie #Cuttputlli Amazing Performance #AkshayKumar sir. Better than the original. 2022 Best action thriller movie #CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview ." Another wrote, "#Cuttputlli is a fine fine fine movie. Just completed it !!Akshay Kumar is a gem of an actor. He can be so effortlessly efficient that you can only imagine of an actor.. PS : It's certainly better than the original and I loved the original." ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Cuttputlli' OUT, actor says 'kabhi kabhi killer ki tarah sochna padta hai'

Take a look:

About Cuttputlli

The film's plot follows the small-town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, Sethi embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said, "Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature's beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It's filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that's what makes it unique!!"

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Also featuring Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh, 'Cuttputli' unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan's skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

