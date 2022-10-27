Breathe 2 Trailer Out: Abhishek Bachchan's game gets darker, mystery gets deeper | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIMEVIDEOIN Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe 2 Trailer Out | VIDEO

Breathe 2 Trailer Out: Abhishek Bachchan is back to show his evil side in the second season of Prime Video original show Breathe: Into The Shadows. The first season managed to impress the viewers and Junior Bachchan won applause with his stellar performance. Now, the game has become even darker and the mystery has gone deeper. Peppered with high-octane action sequences, the trailer showcases how remorseless J (Abhishek A Bachchan) has returned from where he left off to complete the unfinished task of catching the remaining 6 victims.

Kabir, played by Amit Sadh, is seen going all out to catch hold of J and his actions. The second season of the psychological thriller will once again feature Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead, along with Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur. Joining the ensemble cast in a never-seen-before avatar is Naveen Kasturia, who adds double trouble to the mysterious murders.

Watch Breathe 2 Trailer here:

Revealing a little bit about the new season on the trailer launch, Abhishek Bachchan said, "The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I’m glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase."

Amit Sadh, who continues his chase for J in Season 2, said, "Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is much bigger and complex. Since the very first installment, Breathe has become a huge part of my life. Taking the story forward from season 1 and continuing from where we left, it has been an experience and I am excited to witness the viewers' reaction to it. Without unveiling the thrill, I can only say, expect the unexpected from this season."

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the previous season. Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 will be premiering on November 9, 2022 on Prime Video.

