Bigg Boss OTT 2: When and where to watch, contestants of Salman Khan's reality show on OTT

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan is back with another season of his popular reality show. Let's have a look at its contestants, who can watch it on Jio Cinema and other details as the premiere date inches closer.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2023 12:40 IST
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss is back with the second season of its OTT version. The first season was won by Divya Agrawal and hosted by Karan Johar. Now, o take it forward, ultimate host Salman Khan has held the reigns. Fans are excited to see how the 13 contestants will fare this season. In the first teaser of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Khan said, "This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram Milayi jodi. I am sure it was never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers."

As Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to begin, let us know when and where to watch it and who can watch it on OTT.

BiggBoss OTT 2: Date and Time

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start streaming on Jio Cinema from june 17. The grand premiere will unveil the 13 contestants and will also give a sneak peak into the new BB house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema

The reality show is easily available to watch online on the OTT platform Jio Cinema for free. Those who have the app can stream it 24X7 LIVE as well. 

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

  • Avinash Sachdev
  • Palak Pursvani
  • Falak Naaz
  • Aaliyah Siddiqui
  • Manisha Rani
  • Akanksha Puri
  • Jiya Shankar
  • Abhishek Malhan
  • Lord Puneet
  • Bebika
  • Cyrus Bharucha

With the tagline "Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi," this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, and allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Being live, viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

