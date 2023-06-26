Follow us on Image Source : WEB Bigg Boss OTT 2: THIS will be the first task of the season; find out

The game has finally begun inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Undoubtedly, the reality show is getting interesting as the dynamics of the house are changing every day. The upcoming episode will see the first-ever task of this season, Team vs Team.

The contestants will be divided into two teams—Team Black consisting of Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdeva, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Falaq Naaz, and Team White will have Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, and Aaliya Siddiqui. The task will be to create sock puppets and the team that completes this challenge will earn valuable points.

Moreover, the winning team will also enjoy exclusive privileges, including getting a premium ration and a break from household chores.

On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw its first elimination as Palak Purswani got evicted due to fewer votes.

Palak entered the house a day late with Akanksha Puri and had to ask for Bigg Boss currency from other contestants to survive in the house. She is the former girlfriend of Avinash Sachdeva and an ex-friend of Jiya, however, she rekindled her friendship with Jiya.

Opening up about her relationship with Avinash in an episode, she said, “We met through a common friend five years ago. She is also an actress. I’d just come out of a relationship, I’d broken up with someone four months ago. It was my habit to jump from one relationship to another because I was very dependent. I am a people’s person and I wanted to get into a relationship. Our mutual friend introduced us to each other, and he asked if I am Sindhi and single. He then came up to me and asked what I like to eat, and I replied butter chicken, and he also loves it. There were too many similarities.”

