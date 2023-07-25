Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer becomes one of the week's most-viewed films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bawaal features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's recently released film Bawaal has become one of the week's most-viewed films. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The movie has garnered good reviews from critics as well as from the audience, solidifying its position among movie bugs. According to a prominent media consulting firm, Bawaal has already surpassed seven million views on the platform and is still continuing to draw audiences from across 200 countries and territories.

About Bawaal

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the romantic drama film is written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures.

The story of the film revolves around Ajay Dixit (played by Varun) who is a self-centered, image-conscious man and a history teacher by profession. He doesn't like the way people hold respect for him. He is married to Nisha (played by Janhvi), who is grounded and much smarter than him. The two have challenging marital life as Nisha is suffering from an epileptic, a group of non-communicable neurological disorders.

Things take an unusual turn when Ajay slaps one of his students over a doubt regarding World War II, who turns out to be a son of an MLA. In order to escape from the wrath of the MLA, he goes on a trip to Europe along with his wife to explore important places of World War II, uncovering both life and history lessons together.

