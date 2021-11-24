Atrangi Re Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan's film is more than a magical love story | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AKSHAYKUMAR Atrangi Re Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan bring forth a magical love story. Watch video

Atrangi Re: After impressing the fans with the motion posters on Tuesday, the makers of the film released the much-awaited trailer of Anand L Rai directorial. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the leading roles, the magical tale of love is all set to release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The announcement of the trailer release was made by the three actors on their respective social media handles. Akshay alongside the video wrote, "It's time to feel the madness of this love story."Meanwhile, Sara captioned the same as, "Atrangi Re trailer out now. Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks."

The trailer sees a Tamil speaking Dhanush forcefully brought to be wed to Sara Ali Khan. The actress is a rebel who doesn't want to get married either. However, they are forced to complete the wedding and move to Delhi. Sara tells Dhanush that she is against the wedding and is already in love with someone else. The couple mutually decides to part ways after a few days, but things take a turn and Sara falls for Dhanush's character as well. Then we are introduced to Sara's other love interest played by Akshay Kumar. He's an artist. After spending some time with Dhanush, Sara falls for him too. Now she can't decide who she wants to be with!

Ahead of the trailer release, Akshay shared two posters on Instagram. The first one featured him and Sara smiling their hearts out while Dhanush whistled. The other one showed Sara and Dhanush dressed up as bride and groom sitting on chairs with their parents and others standing at the back. He wrote, "There is nothing more magical than a love story. Get ready to witness this one. #AtrangiRe Trailer out today on @disneyplushotstar."

Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Here's how the soon-to-be bride, groom are preparing for their big day

Have a look at the same here:

Sara, before the release of the trailer was snapped by the paparazzi in the city looking beautiful in white traditional attire.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sara Ali Khan spotted in the city before Atrangi Re trailer release

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sara Ali Khan spotted in the city before Atrangi Re trailer release

The actor took to social media on Tuesday to share that the trailer of the film will be out on Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar. He also shared the first look of his lead characters.

also read: Is Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson dead? This is what the internet is talking about!

As per media reports, "Atrangi Re" was originally scheduled for worldwide release on February 14, 2021 in theatres. The shoot and the release of the movie got delayed due to COVID-19.

The romantic-musical drama is written by Rai’s long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by A R Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.

also read: 'Jodha Akbar' fame Rajat Tokas shares pic from hospital, speaks about stress. Worried fans say 'get well soon'

Watch 'Atrangi Re' Trailer here: