Is Mr Bean aka Rowan Atkinson dead? This is what the internet is talking about!

Social media is a crazy place. On one hand it can make the life of a person, while on the other it can sometimes incourage false information about someone's death. There have been many incidents in the past when celebs have faced such situations where there was a death hoax about them. And the recent one in the list is actor Rowan Atkinson. Yes, that's true! Known for playing the iconic role of Mr. Bean, the British actor recently became a victim of false reports of his death. This new advancement came after an old lie about his death surfaced and shocked fans who raced to Twitter as they couldnt trust that their dearest Mr. Bean was dead.

The upsetting insight about Rowan Atkinsons demise circulated around the web after a Twitter handle acting like US telecaster Fox News spread the lie of Rowan Atkinson's death and forced people into opening a link.

The tweet by the handle read, "FOX BREAKING NEWS : Mr. Bean (Rowan Atkinson) died at 58 after car accident." Another similar tweet said: "English comedian and actor Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean is feared to be dead with reports of the 58-year-old actor getting killed in a car crash on March 18, 2017."

This totally perturbing news caused craziness on social media and forced many to tap on the vindictive link which then, at that point, diverted the clients to a virus obstructing ones online media account.

For those unversed or worried, this piece of information is absolutely false and also factually incorrect as in 2017, Rowan Atkinson was 62 not 58 years old.

It is being said that the actor will be seen playing the role of Adolf Hitler in the popular series 'Peaky Blinders.'