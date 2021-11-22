Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAKULPREETSINGH/JACKKYBHAGNANI Marriage on cards for Rakul Preet Singh and beau Jackky Bhagnani in 2022? Here's the truth

A lot of celebs have got married and many are even in line! Going by the number of 'shaadis' taking place in the Bollywood industry, many are curious to know whether Rakul Preet Singh and beau actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are also joining the list. Yes, that's true! The fuel to the fire was added when the actress confessed being in a relationship with Jackky through a romantic post which she shared on his birthday a few months ago. Well, this led to a number of reports go viral about the two tying the knot in the year 2022. The actress in a recent interview with a news portal opened up about her personal life and even answered the question about her wedding plans.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rakul said that she chose to come upfront about her relationship in public because she felt that it was beautiful. Further, she said that announcement about her marriage is something she will do once it will happen. However, for now she is focussed on her career because this is what she is in the industry for.

Rakul was quoted by the portal, "I spoke about my personal life because I had to. I choose to listen to things that I want to listen to. I choose to not get affected by things. I spoke about my personal life because I thought it was beautiful and I wanted to share it. A celeb’s life is always under scrutiny and that’s the flip side of being a public figure. I really don’t let the noise around me bother me. I do my job in front of the camera and I’ve my personal space off the camera."

Talking about her wedding with Jackky, Rakul said, "Whenever that happens, I will share it like any other thing. Right now, I’m focusing on my career because that’s exactly what I am here for."

Coming back to her social media post, it included a picture of the couple walking hand in hand. The caption read, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

On the work front, Rakul has number of releases in the pipeline. She will be next be seen in Jackky's ext production, co-starring Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will even feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G. Besides these, she even has 'Thank God' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn and 'Chhatriwali.'