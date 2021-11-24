Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KATRINAKAIF._.FANCLUB Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Here's how the soon-to-be bride, groom are preparing for their big day

Bollywood just witnessed the wedding of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa but the list isn't over yet. The filmykeedas are waiting for the much-awaited union of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Yes, that's true! The latest reports states that the lovebirds are all set to tie the knot in the month of December this year. And the preparations of the same are going on in full swing! On one hand where Katrina is basking in the success of her recent release 'Sooryavanshi,' Vicky, on the other, has no time to take a breather. Probably this is the reason why his family is going all nuts over the shaadi taiyaaris. A recent reports states that the 'Uri' actor's brother Sunny Kaushal and mother are working upon all the necessary arrangements for their big day.

Katrina has reportedly shifted all of her focus to her wedding and is dedicating all her time in coordinating with Sunny and her future mother-in-law. She is helping them out with the preparations while the would-be-groom Vicky is "busy with his professional commitments."

However, no such buzz has been confirmed by the two of them or their respective families yet!

Meanwhile, a report in Bollywoodlife stated, "Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and mother are the ones going nuts doing all the tayaari-shayaari and keeping him updated about the same. His mother and brother know his choices inside out. So with them taking care of every little detail, he has little to worry. Also, Katrina is in constant touch with Vicky’s family and they are together finalising everything while Vicky is away for work."

Coming back to their wedding, the festivities will begin from December 7 and will take place till 12th and will be a private affair. The two of them have decided to wear ensembles designed by celebrity fashion designer Sabyasachi for their winter wedding. Here's the guest list for their wedding and the list of celebs who reportedly won't be marking their presence:

Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGE Vicky and Katrina

The celebs who will be attenting the ceremonies include names of Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. On the other hand, there's a list of stars online who apparently won't be there on their D-day. It include names of-- Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan.

Their secret Roka ceremony took place on Diwali at Kabir Khan's place. The formal invitations have still not been sent but both Vicky and Katrina are expected to announce the good news really soon.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' co-starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. While for Vicky, his last project was Sardar Udham Singh. He will next be seen in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan.

