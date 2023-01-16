An Action Hero OTT release: When and where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat's action-packed film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VKURSVENKY1 Poster of An Action Hero, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat

An Action Hero OTT release: Ayushmann Khuranna's debut movie as an action hero is all set to hit the OTT platforms. So, for those who missed witnessing the action-packed performance of the charming actor, here's the chance for a full entertainment dose. An Action Hero was released in the theatres on December 2 and was highly praised for its intelligent script, dialogues, and fast-paced narrative. Though the movie couldn't do well at the box office, it was able to gain appreciation from the critics.

Opening up about the movie, Ayushmann told the media that while shooting for the film, the actor felt like he was making a debut all over again. He had to unlearn a lot of things to get into the groove for the character. Talking about it, the actor said, "It felt like I was making my debut in the Hindi film industry while filming for 'An Action Hero'. I have never explored this genre in my career so I had to unlearn and learn many things to pull off this role effectively on screen. I had a lot of fun and I hope audiences will appreciate what I have tried to do on screen with a disruptive film like 'An Action Hero'".

When and where to watch An Action Hero

The movie will stream on Netflix from January 27.

Cast

Ayushmann Khurrana as Maanav Khuranna

Jaideep Ahlawat as Bhoora Solanki

Jitender Hooda as Roop Kumar, a police inspector

Malaika Arora as Maanav's heroine in the song "Aap Jaisa Koi"

Nora Fatehi as Maanav's heroine in the song "Jehda Nasha"

Akshay Kumar in a cameo appearance

About An Action Hero

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the high-octane thriller film stars Ayushmann in the role of an actor, Maanav, who goes to Haryana for an outdoor shoot but gets involved in an accident that turns his life upside down. The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's first action-packed role of his career. The Dream Girl star is chased by a goon, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film produced by Anand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, features special item numbers by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners FULL LIST: RRR, Avatar The Way of Water, Better Caul Saul win big

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Ex- contestants Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig to reunite in new TV show Junooniyat | Watch Video

Latest Web Series News