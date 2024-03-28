Amar Singh Chamkila trailer: Diljit Dosanjh set to showcase 'Tadkila, Bhadkila, Rangeela' style on big screens

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Amar Singh Chamkila will premiere on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

Trailer of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila is finally released. Netflix on Thursday shared the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming biographical flick on social media. Not only this, the trailer was also officially launched at an event in Mumbai, in attendance of the film's lead cast. The film will be released on the streaming platform on April 12, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Watch the trailer:

The trailer showcases that the film has been shot in real locations. Parineeti Chopra is playing the leading lady in the film, which means she is portraying Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing partner.

''Tadkila, Bhadkila, Rangeela- woh hai Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila, premieres on 12 April, only on Netflix!'' the streaming giant wrote on Instagram along with the trailer.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the trailer was unveiled on social media, netizens started pouring in their excitement for the film. One user wrote, ''Unstoppable.'' ''Can’t wait. How is this man turned out to be one of the best we have in the country. Diljeetbewala diljeet,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Paaaaji Cant wait to watch this!'

About the film

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the soundtrack of the film is composed by music maestro AR Rahman. Apart from Diljit and Parineeti, the film also stars Vipin Katyal, Rahul Mittra, and Nisha Bano in supporting roles. The film revolves around the life of musician of the same name, whose controversial lyrics of the song captivated both fame and criticism before his untimely death at the age of 27.

The film also marks first time in nine years the collaboration of Imtiaz Ali, composer AR Rahman, and lyricist Irshad Kamil. There are six original Hindi songs in the film, that Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have sung. And, these are the songs that were recorded live during the shooting instead of being recorded in a studio.

