Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise to premiere on Amazon Prime: Date, box office collection, Review & more

Good news for Allu Arjun's fans. In case you missed watching Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 in cinema halls, you now have the chance to enjoy the Telugu film on the streaming platform. Amazon Prime Video will have the premiere of the action thriller Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. Written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the Telugu action drama will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

How to watch Pushpa: The Rise online?

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video

Pushpa: The Rise release date OTT

7 January, 2022

Pushpa: The Rise cast

Starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and marks the debut of the noted Malayalam and Tamil actor, Fahadh Faasil in Telugu cinema.

Pushpa: The Rise story

Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1 takes the viewers on a galvanizing, intensely wild, hair-raising ride deep into the Seshachalam forests situated in Andhra Pradesh. Here, lorry driver Pushpa Raj—portrayed by Allu Arjun—is deeply involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood trees. The movie chronicles the fight for good against evil as the police crack down on the smuggling empire that is rampant in these parts. The fast-paced, powerful, and thought-provoking narrative pulls the viewers into a vortex where there is no right or wrong, and there are no bad men—only heroes in different hues of gray.

Pushpa: The Rise review and box office collection

The movie garnered rave reviews from fans and the film industry alike, and the first day of its release across the country saw packed houses, with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil fans thronging cinema houses.

What Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have to say about Pushpa

Talking about his role in the movie, Allu Arjun shared: “The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me. The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career. I am honoured to be part of this project and absolutely thrilled that the film will reach audiences worldwide with its release on Prime Video.”

“All the months of hard work and training have paid off when I see the audience praising the movie so highly,” said Rashmika Mandanna. “Working with stellar actors like Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil has been one of the key highlights for me. The unique storyline and powerful narrative, as well as the multifaceted character sketches, reflect the immense efforts put in by the creators in bringing this movie to life.”

Fahadh Faasil on Telugu debut

On his first stint in Telugu cinema, Fahadh Faasil said: “Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1 has proved to be a fantastic debut for me in the Telugu film industry. From the way my character has been shaped—the looks, dialogues, and action sequences—each and every element has been intricately woven into the storyline. I absolutely loved preparing for such a distinctive role. And with Prime Video launching this movie on its service, I am super excited to bring my fans across the world a different shade of my acting for them to enjoy.”

