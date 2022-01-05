Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PUSHPAMOVIE Pushpa Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film witnessing an extraordinary week

Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film hit the theatres on December 17 across the globe in all languages and has successfully lived up to its pan-Indian strategy. It had an excellent hold on its third Monday as it dropped around 25-30% from the third Friday to collect 2.50 crore nett plus. According to the box office report, "The film has now collected around 65 crore nett and is heading for a third week total of 24-25 crore nett which is an extraordinary third week number and the highest of the year."

Pushpa has received a massive positive response from Maharashtra and Gujarat circuits. "Pushpa (Hindi) is now scoring over 83 (Hindi) at practically every centre in India and even Mumbai city the two films have similar collections and it is its a matter of time before Pushpa (Hindi) starts to lead in Mumbai city. The film look set to cross the 90 crore nett mark as long as cinemas stay open in Maharashtra and Gujarat and it has a shot at 100 crore nett also. The collections of Pushpa (Hindi) till date are as follows," the report added.

Allu Arjun's film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Helmed by Sukumar, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, while Ajay Gosh, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj appear in important roles. Malayalam star Fahad Fassil appears as one of the baddies in the movie.

The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year. On December 31, the makers released a deleted scene from the film. The deleted scene released by the 'Pushpa' team has Allu Arjun's enthralling sequence.

Watch the Trailer here: