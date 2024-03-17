Yodha Box Office Collection: Siddharth Malhotra starrer's collection improves, mints THIS much on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : X Know Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha's 2nd Day Box Office Collection Here

Director Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Jha's action thriller Yodha was released on the big screen on March 15. Starring big actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani, Yodha has shown an average performance on the opening day. Meanwhile, the latest box office collection figures of Siddharth's film on the second day of its release have been revealed.

It was believed that Yodha's earnings would increase on Saturday as there would be a significant increase in the collection on the weekend. According to the report of Sacknilk, Siddharth Malhotra's Yodha has done a business of around Rs 5.68 crore on the second day of its release. Compared to the opening day, Day 2's earnings have increased by about Rs 1 crore, which is not considered very effective. It is known that this film had a box office collection of Rs 4.25 crore on the first day, which makes the total earnings of 9.93 crores in two days.

Shaitaan is earning better than Yodha at box office

Looking at these figures of the film's earnings, it can be said that as per expectations, Yodha does not seem to be living up to the expectations of the audience. To put it plainly, the horror thriller Shaitaan has had a complete impact on the box office collection of Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha. Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has made waves in terms of earnings. The situation is that, in terms of collection, Ajay's film is maintaining its hold at the box office.

About the film

Adaalat fame actor Ronit Roy will be seen playing Sid's father in this film. However, the makers have not yet revealed the face of Yodha's antagonist in the trailer. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Yodha will also mark another collaborative effort between Amazon Prime Video, Mentor Disciple Entertainment, and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

