Yami Gautam's heartfelt note for fans criticising Filmare for Bala snub. Tahira Kashyap, Vikrant Massey react

Yami Gautam shares a heartfelt note on Instagram

Recently concluded Filmfare has been at the receiving end of Bollywood lovers after 13 awards were given to Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. This triggered a wave of dissent on social media, so much so that, Twitterati began trending #BoycottFilmfare on the micro-blogging site.

Some were even displeased with Yami Gautam not getting nominated for Bala at Filmfare Awards. Yami's performance in Bala earned her critical acclaim but couldn't fetch a nomination in the Filmfare Awards. Calming down her admirer, Yami issued a statement on her social media handles. The actress reacted on being 'overlooked' but at the same time she said that she ''respectfully accept'' the perspectives of jury members.

Yami wrote that though awards give a strong sense of achievement, such experiences make oneself ''even more self assured''.



"I feel compelled to express my view, in response to the countless messages that I have been receiving, for getting 'overlooked' and not being nominated for my performance in Bala," she wrote.

"Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence. But more than that, a nomination in itself, is a mark of acknowledgement, love and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives," she further wrote.

She concluded by expressing her gratitude towards her fans, media and contemporaries who have pushed her to work harder. ''It doesn't matter where you come from, who you are, just don't ever give up and keep walking ahead. It's a long journey and I am a hustler, for life," she wrote in the end.

Tahira Kashyap, Vikrant Massey, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditya Dhar dropped comments applauding the actress. While Tahira wrote, ''Buddha Baby'', her Uri: The Surgical Strike director dropped a long comment saying, ''Hi Yami! A very dear friend of mine @amaanalibangash recently shared a quote that his father the Legendary Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan Shahab always reminds him of, he said.. ‘Someone who’s better then you in work is not your competition but someone who is more humble then you is your biggest competitor’. The humility and grace in this post shows that you are and will always be a winner for life!! God Bless You!''.

''Mera favourite human,'' wrote Vikrant on her post.

2019 film Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, Yami plays a character named Pari, who is obsessed with her good looks because that's all that she has.