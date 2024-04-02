'Would genuinely love to be back...', Kriti Sanon hints at sequel of Crew

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead role, has witnessed a wonderful opening day at the box office. The Heist comedy film is soaring high with each passing day. Actress Kriti Sanon recently dropped a big hint about the possibility of a sequel, according to PTI. In an interview with PTI, Kriti Sanon said she is game for reprising the role of the nerdy dreamer Divya Rana from "Crew", if writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri come up with a good script. People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. It puts a lot of pressure on the writers.

She further added, "It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can do something next. So, hope so." When Kriti Sanon was asked about her future projects, she said, "I am going to wait for something that makes me feel that I am taking it to the next level. I don't want to repeat myself. I want to do something that excites me to get out of my bed. I have been reading a lot of scripts and going for narrations and meetings. Nothing has sort of struck me enough".

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 4.50 crore on the fourth day. Reportedly, The Crew has been released in 2000 theatres. It premiered in more than 1100 places in more than 75 countries.The story of Crew revolves around three dedicated friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. There is a twist in her simple life when she finds herself entangled in the conspiracy of one person. The crew, produced under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network, not only has three lead actresses but its star cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Crew was released in cinemas on March 29.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya. In the film, Shahid plays the role of a scientist who falls in love with a robot. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Songs of the film are also among the top chartbusters of 2024. She also has Do Patti in the line up, which will also mark her production debut.

