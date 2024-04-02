Marry My Husband star Song Ha Yoon admits to being expelled from school due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Song Ha Yoon

South Korean popular actress Song Ha Yoon gained worldwide recognition after playing the villainous role in the K-drama Marry My Husband. The actress is currently in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a report in My Daily, agency King Kong by Starship said that she was expelled from her previous school due to school bullying.

In the statement, they said, "It is true that Song Ha Yoon was forcibly transferred out of Banpo High School due to a school bullying case." But the agency also defended the actress saying she had nothing to do with the accuser. "The case has nothing to do with the accuser. The actress has never met the accuser. We hesitated to reveal the fact that she was expelled due to the fact that her expulsion had nothing to do with the abuser. We are currently gathering evidence of defamation online internally." This comes after the actress was accused of bullying her former schoolmate.

After the allegations levelled up, netizens couldn't believe that she could be a villain and bully in real. They flooded the comment section questioning can it really be her. One user wrote, "bullying". Another user wrote, "We got the news that she did school bullying." Some evens still have faith in her and supported the actress. One user wrote, "I don’t know whether this is true or not…but please don’t hate her until it’s confirmed true..don’t y’all see the pattern..whenever a celebrity gains popularity for their acting out of nowhere a bullying scandal pops out..although I’m not sure if this false ..hating her can affect her a lot..so please think twice before you start hating.

For the unversed, Song Ha Yoon is a South Korean actress who predominantly works in series. Born on December 2, 1986, she gained popularity after starring in Park Seo Joon's drama Fight For My Way. Her other notable works include Please Don't Date Him, Band of Sisters, Touching You, My Daughter Geum Sa-wol, Sweden Laundry, Dream Knight, Reset, Phantom, Strongest Chill Woo and The Path to Glory among others.

