Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth gets engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya, shares dreamy pictures

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra has made it to the headlines yet again for his relationship status. Siddharth has finally got rokafied to Neelam Upadhyaya. The duo even shared glimpses from their engagement ceremony. Soon after the photos of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya went viral, fans went into a tizzy.

Along with the photos, the caption read, "Sooo we did a thing". Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra who recently tied the knot, took to comment section and congratulated the couple. Priyanka Chopra too commented a few emojis. Fans showered the couple with love and blessings. One user wrote, "So so happy for you both,,, lots of love from Mannara Ki Tribe". Another user wrote, "Congratulations"

For the unversed, Neelam is a south actress who rose to fame after her debut with the Telugu film Mr 7 in 2012. She has also worked in films like Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. On the other hand, Siddharth was earlier engaged to Ishita Kumar. The couple had a grand engagement ceremony for which Priyanka and Nick also flew down to India in February last year. However, the relationship couldn’t work out and they called off the April wedding at the last minute.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently announced her next project which is titled Tiger. She shared the poster on social media and wrote in the caption, "Tiger... a story that captures the wild and brings out everything that happens within it - tales of love, conflict, hunger, survival and so much more.

She further added, "In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there's Amba - a tiger with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently. This film was shot over 8 years following this beautiful family." Tiger will be released on screens on April 22, which is also observed as World Earth Day.

