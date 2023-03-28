World Theatre Day 2023: Famous Indian actors who made a mark in Bollywood coming from theater

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are some of the famous theatre born actors in bollywood.

World Theatre Day 2023 is celebrated on 27th March every year to raise and promote theatre and the changes that it has brought in the entertainment industry. World Theatre day was first celebrated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), World’s largest performing arts body back in 1961. Ever since, World Theatre Day is celebrated with great pride and honour everywhere.

In front of the camera, one can take multiple takes and improve their scene, but theatre is as such one place which gives an artist one shot to go. Although theatre has not gained so much popularity in India but Hindi cinema has always been a benchmark for acting prowess, and without a doubt, some of the best actors who have created a name for themselves in the business came from theatre.

Here is a list of some of the most celebrated Indian theatre artists-

Naseeruddin Shah

Famous Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah first gained popularity in theatre. Shah founded the theatre company Motley Productions in 1977 along with two other individuals. On July 29, 1979, they staged Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot at the Prithvi Theatre.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher has acted in more than 500 films and mainly theatre. Anupam Kher has worked in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Malayalam and Telugu language films. Kher, an NSD student who wanted to test his skills, got on the stage and astonished everyone. His own play, “kuch bhi ho skta hai '' is based on his personal life.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the "King of Bollywood," began his acting career in theatre while still a student at Delhi University. He belonged to a theatre action organisation. One of Bollywood's most well-known stars, SRK serves as co-chairman of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Supriya Pathak

Supriya Pathak, also known as Hansa from Khichdi is one of the renowned and most versatile actors in Bollywood. Supriya was born to a Kathiyawadi Gujarati Theatre artist Dina Pathak. Supriya and her elder sister both started their journeys from theatre.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

After the success of Gangs Of Wasseypur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui rose to fame and started enjoying an undivided fan base. Nawaz went to National School of Drama in New Delhi. After graduation, he worked with Sakshi Theatre alongside Manoj Bajyepee and Saurabh Shukla.

