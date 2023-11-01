Who Killed Moosewala? Makers of Scoop to unravel truth behind Punjabi singer's death | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X/TARANADARSH Truth behind who killed Sidhu Moosewala

Matchbox Shots, a production company, has acquired the rights to the book "Who Killed Moosewala?" written by crime journalist Jupinderjit Singh. The book delves into the life of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, offering a narrative that explores the intersections of crime, fame, and tragedy in the life of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was tragically shot dead in Punjab in May 2022.

While the details of the forthcoming film adaptation remain under wraps, the acquisition of the book rights signals the potential development of a screen adaptation detailing the life and events surrounding the late singer. Announcing the same, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and wrote, "MATCHBOX SHOTS ACQUIRES RIGHTS TO ‘WHO KILLED MOOSEWALA?’… #SriramRaghavan-mentored #MatchboxShots - the production house behind #Andhadhun, #MonicaOMyDarling and #Scoop [series] - has acquired rights to the gripping book #WhoKilledMoosewala?, authored by crime journalist #JupinderjitSingh."

According to the makers, the book peels back the "layers of the enigmatic Punjabi music industry, offering a spine-chilling account of crime, fame, and tragedy" in the life Moosewala.

Author Jupinderjit Singh expressed his excitement as he said, "The moment the book was published, there was a lot of interest from various production houses. I was really impressed with the kind of work Matchbox Shots is producing, and I am thrilled that they have taken the rights to the book to develop it further."

Emphasising the connection between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab, Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots stated, "We have always found the macabre relationship between the music industry and gang wars in Punjab extremely intriguing. With Jupinderjit's book 'Who Killed Moosewala?' we know we have a strong backbone for our story."

The project is led by Dikssha Jyote Routray of Matchbox Shots.

About Sidhu Moosewala death

Sidhu Moose Wala was assassinated in his black jeep just two weeks after his song titled 'The Last Ride' came out. The song was a tribute to legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, who met the same fate as Sidhu. It was like he told everyone the inevitability of it all. It was like he knew it all along. He was shot dead by attackers in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police removed his protection, along with 424 others. The authorities detained four people in the murder case.

The late singer had joined the Congress party in December last year. He had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.

