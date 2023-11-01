'Just looking like a wow' Ranveer Singh praises Nita Ambani; leaves Mukesh Ambani and others in splits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nita Ambani and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh recently arrived with Deepika Padukone at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. They were joined by founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani. The event witnessed the presence of numerous Bollywood luminaries, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. Amidst the excitement, Ranveer captivated the online audience with his infectious energy and humorous antics. Serving as the showstopper for Nita Ambani's 'Swadesh' initiative, which aimed to honour Indian artisans and their craftsmanship, the actor made a striking impression in an all-black ensemble.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, and their daughter, Isha Ambani, on Tuesday arrived at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. For the grand event, Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful green dress, she kept her makeup heavy and her hair open. However, the highlight of the event came when he, in a comical gesture, recreated a viral dialogue 'So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,' dedicated to Nita Ambani.

In his speech, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor affectionately referred to Nita Ambani as 'bhabhi' and praised her generously. "The world knows her as Mrs Nita Mukesh Ambani but we lovingly call her ‘bhabhi’. The most generous heart and the most indomitable woman…" he said. Also, Ranveer enthusiastically danced to the beats of his popular song "Aankh Maarey" from the film Simbaa.

ALSO READ: Deepika, Ranveer spotted kissing after Koffee with Karan 8 controversy

Ranveer and Deepika's PDA

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's endearing public display of affection has garnered significant attention across various social media platforms. Several videos capturing the duo exiting the Jio World Plaza showcase them in a conversation with Nita Ambani while awaiting their car. Ranveer, who also interacted with billionaire heiress Isha Ambani, was seen cutely planting a kiss on Deepika's cheek as they headed to their car.

Located strategically in the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza opened its doors to the public on November 1. The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors. Isha M Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed her excitement about the launch, saying, "Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands, and hence create a very unique retail experience. Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture."

ALSO READ: What? Prabhas' family wants him to marry Anushka Shetty? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News