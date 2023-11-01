What? Prabhas' family wants him to marry Anushka Shetty? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Prabhas and Anushka Shetty

There have been persistent speculations about the Telugu star Prabhas dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. However, the duo has maintained that they are just good friends and nothing more. Recently, as Prabhas celebrated his 43rd birthday, reports surfaced suggesting that his family might be encouraging him to consider settling down. Allegedly, there is a certain amount of pressure from his family to contemplate taking his relationship with Anushka to the next level. Despite being open to the idea of settling down, Prabhas reportedly hasn't met anyone he wants to marry.

According to Hindustan Times, "He (Prabhas) is single at the moment, and he is not dating Anushka. They are very close friends, and their family members want it to develop into something more. But they are not ready at the moment for that. They are close friends at the moment, and we are not sure if it develops into love later, but they are not looking at it at the moment. The actor just turned 43, and his family wants him to settle down. And he is not averse to the idea. But the biggest issue that they are facing is that he is not very social, and mostly steps out for work and spends his time working on set."

Well, there has been significant buzz within the entertainment industry regarding the marital prospects of Prabhas, renowned for his role in the movie Baahubali. Just a few days ago, some mesmerising AI-generated images of Prabhas alongside Anushka Shetty began circulating widely on the internet. The pictures captured the two actors adorned as a bride and groom, seated gracefully within a traditionally decorated mandap.

Prabhas' work front

The 43-year-old actor is currently busy shooting for director Maruti's film. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor will be seen in the film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by Prashant Neel. This film is now going to be released on December 22, on the occasion of Christmas.

Hombale Films' starrer is the most awaited actioner and the makers recently unveiled a new poster featuring Prabhas on his birthday. The makers took to social media and dropped the poster with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the Unrelenting, Unmerciful King's General SALAAR, #Prabhas #HappyBirthdaySalaar #SalaarCeaseFire # Salaar #SalaarCeaseFireonDec22."

