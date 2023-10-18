Prabhas to get MARRIED soon? Here what the actor's aunt said

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prabhas to get MARRIED soon?

The topic of Baahubali actor Prabhas' marriage has consistently remained a hot and widely discussed subject in the world of showbiz. A few days back, some breathtaking AI-generated photos of Prabhas with his co-actor Anushka Shetty have gone viral. In the pictures, the duo were seen dressed as bride and groom and seated in a traditionally decorated mandap.

Now, the actor's aunt Shyamala Devi expressed her strong belief that Prabhas will get married soon and receive the blessings of goddess Durga Mata. She emphasized the presence of his uncle's blessings as well. Shyamala Devi also mentioned her continued sense of her husband, Krishnam Raju, being around her.

She confidently stated that Prabhas will receive blessings from his Peddananna, Krishnam Raju and further reassured that the media will be invited to Prabhas' wedding, making it a much-anticipated event in the realm of entertainment news.

Prabhas is getting ready for the release of his upcoming action-packed thriller, 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.' This film is generating a lot of excitement and will be hitting the cinemas on December 22, coinciding with the release of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki.'

The main cast of this highly-anticipated movie includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju.

But that's not all for Prabhas! He's also working on another project titled "Kalki 2898 AD." It looks like Prabhas has some thrilling and exciting movies lined up for his fans to look forward to.

