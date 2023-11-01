INSIDE Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding festivities: Couple flaunts mehendi, Ram Charan attends

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NITHIINFANSTEAM INSIDE Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding festivities

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: The couple is set to exchange vows on November 1 in the picturesque locale of Tuscany, Italy. With the anticipation of their wedding ensembles building among their dedicated fans, photos from their vibrant Mehendi ceremony recently went viral across various social media platforms. On October 31, the couple hosted their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony, which was all about colours and fun. Neeraja Kona, the esteemed costume designer, took to her Instagram stories to share a delightful array of photographs from Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding festivities.

In the now-viral photos, Varun Tej was seen exuding his customary charm, elegantly donning a pink sherwani while Lavanya, his beloved, graced the event in a resplendent multi-coloured lehenga paired with a graceful pink dupatta. Adorned in opulent traditional jewelry, she radiated exquisite beauty.

A peek into couple's mehendi:

Telugu actor Nithiin featuring in a vibrant yellow kurta can also be spotted.

Previously, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi joyously celebrated their Haldi ceremony and threw an enchanting cocktail party. Pictures from the same made rounds on social media, capturing the couple's elegance and royalty in pristine white ensembles. While the actor was a vision in a timeless white tuxedo by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra, the glowing bride-to-be, graced the occasion in a stunning silver crystal-embellished halter gown, again by the stated designer. Varun's choice of footwear from Dolce & Gabbana added the perfect finishing touch to his ensemble.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan also attended the event.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story

They started off as best friends and eventually fell in love with each other. In an old interview, Tej had opened up about his relationship and said he met the right person at the right time. "Lavanya is more like a friend. I believe your companion should be your best friend, and I am glad that she has been there for me at all times, trying to understand me," the actor had said.

The couple got engaged on June 9 in Hyderabad. Sharing the photos, the actor had written, "Found my Lav!"

