Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding bash: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun attend; pictures go viral | See here

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding is the most talked about and anticipated ceremony in the Telugu Cinema. The couple will get married on November 1 and have already begun their pre-wedding festivities and celebrations. Recently, the newlywed-to-be hosted a pre-wedding bash held at Allu Sirish's residence. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun were among the attendees.

Sharing the pictures of the celebration on Instagram, Varun Tej thanked his close friends and family for being a part of their happiness. He captioned the post as, "Thanks for the lovely evening bunny and sneha akka. Had a great time." The pictures show Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Nithiin, Panja Vasihnav Tej, Shalini, Upasana, Ritu Varma, and others. However, Ram Charan was missing from the celebration. While the groom-to-be opted for a printed shirt and black trousers for the ceremony, the bride-to-be slipped into a golden gown. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. One of the pictures gave a glimpse of Chiranjeevi cutting the stunning cake as the family and friends are all smiles.

Allu Sirish also shared the photos on Twitter, now X, and wrote, "A party at home with family & friends celebrating Varun & Lavanya’s upcoming wedding."

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story

Tej and Tripathi started off as best friends and eventually fell in love with each other. In an old interview, Tej had opened up about his relationship and said he met the right person at the right time. "Lavanya is more like a friend. I believe your companion should be your best friend, and I am glad that she has been there for me at all times, trying to understand me," the actor had said.

The couple got engaged on June 9 in Hyderabad. Sharing the photos, the actor had written, "Found my Lav!"

