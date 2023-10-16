'Manly': Tamannah Bhatia BRUTALLY trolled for her ramp walk in heavy lehenga | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamannah Bhatia trolled for her ramp walk

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen walking the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week. However, as soon as her ramp walk video was posted online, netizens bashed her for the same. The actress looked stunning in a heavy lehenga choli which was studded with pearls and was from the the fashion label, Vivani. She accessorised her outfit with smokey eyes, glossy lipstick and blushed cheeks.

A user wrote, "The dress looks like she is doing for wrestling. Another user wrote, "What is wrong with her, she is walking like an Undertaker". "Babli Bouncer ke character me walk kar rahi hai", wrote the third user.

Recently, the makers of the highly anticipated film Bandra starring Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia, unveiled a poster that exudes royalty and elegance. In the poster, Dileep is seen in princely attire and a long hairstyle, while Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in the golden ensemble. Directed by Arun Gpy, Bandra is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 10.

Tamannaah Bhatia predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema. The actress began her journey in the entertainment industry by starring in the music video Lafzo Mein from Abhijeet Sawant's album. She made her debut in acting with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She entered Telugu cinema with Sri and Tamil cinema with Kedi in 2006. Her notable works include Baahubali: The Beginning, Babli Bouncer, Entertainment, Racha, Badrinath, 100 % Love, Jailer, and Bhola Shankar.

Additionally, Bhatia has starred in several streaming projects, including 11th Hour, November Story, Jee Karda and Aakhri Sach. She also has Aranmani 4 and also has Vedaa in her kitty.

