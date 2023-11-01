Shubh BREAKS silence after Kangana Ranaut attacks him for 'glorifying' Indira Gandhi's assassinators

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBHNEET SINGH Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh

Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, widely recognised as Shubh, has once again made headlines, this time due to allegations that he wore a hoodie that appeared to mock the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards. In response to the controversy, Shubh has released a statement, appealing for an end to the spread of dislike and hate. Through his Instagram stories, Shubh emphasised that during his live show, various items -- including clothing and jewellery, were thrown onto the stage by the audience. He shared that he could not see what was thrown at him and what was imprinted on it.

Expressing his concern, he stated, "No matter what I do, some people will find something to bring it against me. A lot of clothes, jewellery and phones were thrown at me by the audience at my first show in London. I was there to perform, not to see what got thrown at me and what is on it. The team has worked very hard for the last couple of months to perform for you all. STOP SPREADING HATE AND NEGATIVITY."

Previously, reports had suggested that Shubh was allegedly glorified the assassins of Indira Gandhi during a performance in London. Following this, Kangana Ranaut slammed Shubh. She said, "Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery,"

"One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here Shubham ji. Shame!!!” the actress added.

What's the controversy about?

At a concert, Shubh allegedly appeared wearing a black hoodie that depicted a map of Punjab along with a depiction of Sikh men murdering Indira Gandhi which sparked outrage and controversy, with a picture and video from the London concert quickly going viral on social media. The pro-Khalistani handle, SherePanjabUK, shared the image and video, adding a caption that read, "Panjabi Artist Shubh holding a hoodie of an illustration that shows Indian PM Indira Gandhi (aka Maimuna Begum) being greeted by Shaheed Bhai Satwant Singh and Shaheed Bhai Beant Singh #NeverForget84." This incident has reignited discussions about the sensitive historical events surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

