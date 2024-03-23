'What a performance...', Hrithik Roshan showers praise on film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan and Ananya Panday

Be it dancing, acting, or stunts, Hrithik Roshan does it all. Yes, you read that right, Hrithik Roshan with his entrance makes his fans swoon for him. Even after achieving stardom, Hrithik Roshan is one of those celebrities who encourage new talent and voice out their appreciation. The actor took to social media to shower praise on the recently release film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Hrithik Roshan took to X (previously called Twitter) and wrote, "Saw Kho gaye hum Kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy, you are a star. What a performance@SiddyChats....and, @gauravadarsh... you guys were great. So well directed...@ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must-watch!"

In response to the tweet, the female lead of the film Ananay Panday took to Instagram and wrote, "@hrithikroshan sir you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. It's very motivating".

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, who co-wrote the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema’s banner Tiger Baby. Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Anya Singh, Kalko Kochelin, Rohan Gurbaxani and Malaika Aroa. The film is streaming on the OTT platform. Ananya Panday will next be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Call me Bae, which was part of the grand 2024 slate launch.

Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Fighter which tells the story of Indian Air Force officers fight against sponsored terrorists, planning to infiltrate terrorism in India. It is the story of the best IAF pilots who leave no stone unturned in saving the nation. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, stars like Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh also play key roles. The film garnered positive reviews and fetched decent numbers at the box office.

