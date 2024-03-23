The Great Indian Kapil Show: Guthi returns, Aamir Khan makes debut, Ranbir, Diljit Dosanjh make appearance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show trailer has been release by Netflix

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is making a comeback with the much-awaited show The Great Indian Kapil Show. This time the show will be even more special for various reasons, one being Sunil Grover is returning with Kapil.. The wait to see two famous comedians together on one stage is about to end soon. Today, the makers shared the trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This video is enough to create more anticipation for the Netflix series as there are several surprise elements.

The Great Indian Kapil Show trailer brings surprises

The trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show has unveiled many factors. From Guthi's return to its guest list, the show seems a full package of entertainment. The trailer begins with Kapil introducing the show. Later, Guthi AKA Sunil Grover arrives from a box and both Kapil and him can be seen in a funny banter.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show guest

The later part of the trailer also reveals the guest list for this season. From Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will arrive on the show for the first time. Other than them Ranbir Kapoor will grace the show with his mother Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Amar Singh Chamkila's team, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra will also feature in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Other than them Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer will feature on this show with Rohit Sharma.

Watch the trailer here:

Many old faces will be seen having fun again in The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek, Rajeev Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda are also included in these.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show release date

Kapil Sharma's comedy show is now going to enter the OTT space after TV. The series will stream on Netflix from March 30th.

Also Read: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD makers demand 200 crore for OTT rights?