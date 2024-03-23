Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD makers demand 200 crore for OTT rights?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Reports suggest that Prabhas, Deepika's Kalki 2898 AD makers demand 200 cr for OTT rights

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD remains in the news these days. Fans have been waiting for this film for a very long time. After several delays, the film will now release on May 9. However, even before the release, the makers of the film asked for a huge amount to give the OTT rights of Kalki 2898 AD.

OTT rights of Kalki 2898 AD sold for 200 crore?

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on May 9 this year. The pre-and post-release business of Prabhas's film is in no mood to slow down. Some platforms like Netflix and Amazon have approached the producers to acquire the OTT rights of the film. However, no official announcement related to this has been made by the makers yet. If media reports are to be believed, it is reported that the makers are demanding around Rs 200 crore for the rights. The platforms are bidding between Rs 150 to Rs 170 crore but the makers want more than this and are expecting at least Rs 200 crore. Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, this news has gone viral in no time.

Kalki 2898 AD cast

Let us tell you that Prabhas is playing the role of a superhero for the first time in his career and his fans are very excited to see what new Nag Ashwin has created. Moreover, Deepika Padukone will be sharing screen space with the Bahubali actor for the first time in Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi are also in important roles. Since the announcement of the film, there has been excitement among the audience about it. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on May 9 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

