Watched Amar Singh Chamkila? Here are 5 best films directed by Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali is one of the country's most-loved filmmakers known for creating magic on screen. A director, producer and writer, Ali has been the man behind several memorable films and performances in Bollywood. He has given Indian Cinema one of the most romantic, unconventional, and complex love stories. From Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met', Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar to Alia Bhatt starrer Highway, Ali has infused contemporary and new-age romance into Hindi cinema. Let's take a look at a few of his films that enthralled the audience.

1. Jab We Met

Jab We Met Aditya, a heartbroken business tycoon, aimlessly boards a train to escape his depressing life. He meets Geet, a bubbly Punjabi girl, and gets pulled into her crazy life. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Kamal Tiwari and Dara Singh among others.

2. Tamasha

Tamasha is the story of Ved and Tara falling in love while on a holiday in Corsica and deciding to keep their real identities undisclosed. Tara returns to Delhi and meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arushi Sharma, Naila Grewal and Nikhil Bhagal among others.

3. Highway

Highway is the story of Veera, a young bride-to-be, who is abducted by a local gangster, Mahabir, and his men a day before her wedding. Far from being terrified of her abductor, Veera discovers a new meaning to her life. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Durgesh Kumar and Pradeep Nagar among others.

4. Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is the story of two lovers who find themselves overcoming distances, failures and heartbreaks to find each other again and preserve the love they had abandoned. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Giselli Monteiro, Rahul Khanna and Kavi Shastri among others.

5. Rockstar

Rockstar is the story of a college student Janardhan a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra nad Sanjana Sanghi among others.

