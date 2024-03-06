Watch video: Asha Bhosle sings 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' for Amit Shah at photo biography release

Follow us on Image Source : ATUL SINGH The book was released this morning at Sahyadri Guest Planet in the presence of Asha Bhosle and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The photo biography book of Maharashtra Bhushan and famous singer Asha Bhosle was released today by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Sahyadri Guest House. BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar and Asha Bhosle were present in this program held at Sahyadri Guest House. Asha Bhosle's photographs by renowned photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha have been published in the book "Best of Asha" with the initiative of Mumbai BJP President MLA Ashish Shelar and in collaboration with Valuable Group.

Asha Bhosle sings for Amit Shah at photo biography release

During her meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah, veteran singer Asha Bhosale also sang three songs for him. First, Asha Ji-sang a Bengali song for him. In the video, they can be seen sitting on a sofa while Amita Shah can be seen smiling back at Asha Bhosale. Furthermore, Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosale can be seen singing one of her most famous songs, Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar from the film Hum Dono. In addition to her singing for the Home Minister, Asha Bhosle also sang a Gujarati song for Amit Shah. Being his native language, the BJP politician was the most happiest listening to this one.

The book was released this morning at Sahyadri Guest Planet in the presence of Asha Bhosle and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Mumbai. The event was attended by Mumbai BJP President Advocate Ashish Shelar along with his wife Advocate Pratima Shelar, Janai Bhosale. The valuable document has been beautifully organized with around 42 different photographs and some memories of that moment. Amey Hete, Ankit Hete, Prasad Mahadkar of Jeevangani and book designer Nutan Aajgaonkar and others were present during the unveiling.

