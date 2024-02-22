Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri appointed as ambassador to spread awareness for Muscular Dystrophy

The Himachal Pradesh Government's initiative to support children suffering from Muscular Dystrophy saw Vivek Agnihotri appointed as an ambassador, a role he embraced with gratitude. Despite being unable to attend in person, he expressed his appreciation for the opportunity and pledged to raise awareness about the disease through his films and actions. Looking ahead, Agnihotri is immersed in his next project, 'The Delhi Files,' promising another insightful exploration of societal issues. Recently honored with a doctorate by the Governor of Maharashtra, he continues to make a positive impact.

Vivek Agnihotri has had impactful films such as 'The Tashkent Files,' 'The Kashmir Files,' and 'The Vaccine War.' These films have left an indelible mark on audiences, evoking a range of emotions. The Kashmir Files particularly shook the nation with its compelling storytelling and earned accolades, including the prestigious National Award. Meanwhile, The Vaccine War celebrates the resilience of Indian women scientists behind the COVID-19 vaccine, showcasing Agnihotri's ability to deliver quality content.

On Vivek Agnihotri's work front

For the unversed, in October 23, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced his next big venture on social media. His upcoming project is Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma, an adaptation of S.L Bhyrappa's Kannada novel. It is going to be a three-part film focused on Mahabharata. Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share the poster and wrote in the caption, "Big announcement: Is Mahabharata history or mythology? We at @i_ambuddha are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa's modern classic: PARVA- AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called the 'Masterpiece of masterpieces'.

For the unversed, Padma Bhushan-winning SL Bhyrappa wrote a modern classic, Parva. It's called a masterpiece of masterpieces. The book has been translated into many languages including English, Russian, Chinese, and Sanskrit. It has been a best-seller in all languages.

