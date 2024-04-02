Vijay Varma gets birthday flowers on April Fool's Day, beau Tamannaah calls it 'Bloody brilliant'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Varma was recently seen in Murder Mubarak

Versatile actor Vijay Varma, who celebrated his 38th birthday on March 29, recently shared a picture on Instagram wherein he can be seen sitting in his home surrounded by bouquets, birthday cards and letters. Sharing the picture, he wrote, ''Im having the best April Fool day. Thank you for all the lovely birthday flowers, notes and fan cards,'' where he mentioned 'Fool' in Hindi, which he means 'flowers'. Reacting to his post, his beau Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, ''Bloody brilliant.''

See the post:

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi left a heart emoji, and actor Divyenndu wished him a happy birthday, saying, "Happie B'day bud...have a funny one."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma recently appeared in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month on March 15. The movie featured Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles.

He has several other projects in his kitty including Ul Jalool Ishq, also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has a film with Suriya, which will also feature Dulquer Salmaan. Apart from these, he has an upcoming season of Mirzapur, and a big project featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, is also busy these days with several projects in her kitty, including the horror comedy Aranmanai 4, which will also feature Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu in key roles. She also has John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedha in the pipeline.

Apart from these, she will also feature in Arun Gopy's directorial Bandra and Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's directorial Bole Chudiyan, also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajpal Yadav in important roles.

Also Read: 'Learnt blowing mouth organ after watching...': Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat

Also Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar UNVEILS Prithviraj Sukumaran's look as 'masked-man', calls him 'evil'