'Learnt blowing mouth organ after watching...': Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad, is the latest politician to appear on the popular show Aap Ki Adalat. India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma asked several questions to the former Law Minister related to politics and the upcoming general elections. Apart from politics, the BJP leader also touched upon several other topics including how he learnt using the mouth organ (harmonica) after watching a Rajesh Khanna-starrer.

When Rajat Sharma asked why 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' was his favourite tune on mouth organ, Prasad replied, "Look, what will a young man do if his heart does not yearn to sing a song? Once my mom bought me a mouth organ from a mela (fair), I started working on it with some tunes. At that time Aradhana movie had come to the theatres. I watched Rajesh Khanna and Sujeet Kumar using the mouth organ while singing the Mere Sapno Ki Rani song. I started from there, and it became my favourite tune."

When the veteran journalist Rajat Sharma asked him whether he got his Sapno Ki Rani, Prasad laughed and replied, "My Sapno Ki Rani Dr Maya Shankar used to study with me. She was studying History and I was studying Political Science.''

''I decided to marry her only after completing my MA. She became a Professor of History in Patna University and she is the chairperson of SPIC-Macay. Toh Mil Gayi Toh Mil Gayi, Acchha Lagta Hai,'' he added.

For the unversed, Ravi Shankar Prasad won the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat after defeating then-Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

