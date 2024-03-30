Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar UNVEILS Prithviraj Sukumaran's look as 'masked-man', calls him 'evil'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release in theatres on April 10, 2024.

Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release, Akshay Kumar teased with the 'masked-man' look of Prithviraj Sukumaran from the film. Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a post featuring Prithviraj in a never-before-seen avatar. Calling him ''evil'' and ''dangerous'', he wrote, ''He’s evil, he’s dangerous aur uska sirf ek lakshya hai...Badla!'' In the post, Prithviraj can be seen completely covered with a tough black outfit and holding a machine gun in his right hand.

Check out the post:

Akshay Kumar not only shared the motion poster in Hindi and English but also in other South languages in which the film will release in cinemas. After closing looking at the motion poster, it is also clear that after theatrical release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will land on Netflix and Sony Max is its television partner.

Earlier this week, the makers of the film unveiled its first trailer wherein Tiger and Akshay can be seen embarking on a mission to save India from a 'masked-man'. The trailer also showcased numerous high-action action sequences and much use of the visual effects or VFX. The trailer also featured Ronit Roy as their commanding chief, who deputes his best officers, Akshay and Tiger, to take down the enemy.

About the film

Apart from Tiger and Akshay, the film also stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in key roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. The film is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

